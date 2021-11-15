SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.26.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $362.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.37. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

