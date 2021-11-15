SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS: WNDW) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SolarWindow Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SolarWindow Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies Competitors 241 956 1239 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.68%. Given SolarWindow Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWindow Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A -$7.91 million -28.16 SolarWindow Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 1.75

SolarWindow Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% SolarWindow Technologies Competitors -323.81% -201.34% -13.04%

Risk and Volatility

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -142.54, indicating that their average stock price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies rivals beat SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.