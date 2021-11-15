Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.