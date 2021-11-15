Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $38.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $132.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 324,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,206. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

