Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors currently has $7.44 target price on the energy company’s stock.
SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.
Shares of SWN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
