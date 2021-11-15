Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors currently has $7.44 target price on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.