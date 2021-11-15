Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SOVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO opened at $16.04 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

