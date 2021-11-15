Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

DALXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

