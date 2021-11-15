SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

