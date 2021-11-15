Spence Asset Management Acquires 1,105 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 1.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,868 shares of company stock valued at $25,952,800 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $305.11 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.70 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average of $347.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

