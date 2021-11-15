Spence Asset Management Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up about 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 416.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $277.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,951 shares of company stock valued at $142,190,267. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

