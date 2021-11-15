Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Mark Segal Sells 33,738 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Shares of TOY opened at C$47.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOY. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

