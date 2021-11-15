Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,283 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mercury Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mercury Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY opened at $51.60 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

