Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

