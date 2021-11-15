Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in IAA by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,799 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

