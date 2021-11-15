Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 267.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Evolus worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $401.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,346,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,694,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,677,597 shares worth $25,511,815. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.