Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,595 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

