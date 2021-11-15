Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $627,000 Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several research firms have commented on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.