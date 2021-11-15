Squarespace, Inc.’s (NYSE:SQSP) Lock-Up Period To End on November 15th

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shares of SQSP opened at $46.71 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

