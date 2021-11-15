SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,614.14 ($21.09).

SSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday.

LON:SSE traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,654.50 ($21.62). 3,367,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,125. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,621.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,568.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

