Stafi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stafi has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00154217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.52 or 0.00481552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00076888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.