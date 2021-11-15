Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 472.30 ($6.17) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.23. The company has a market cap of £14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 409.10 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

