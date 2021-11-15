State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $628.58. 7,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,857. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.26.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

