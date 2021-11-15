State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,311,248 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $41.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $992.37. The stock had a trading volume of 360,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,199. The company has a market cap of $996.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $884.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.09 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.