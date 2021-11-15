State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

HD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

