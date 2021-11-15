State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,979 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 601,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,580,586. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

