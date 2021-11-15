State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607,346. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

