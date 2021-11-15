State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,943 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.05. 33,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.94. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

