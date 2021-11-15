State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

NYSE STT opened at $99.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

