State Street Corp Buys 159,846 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $37,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

KC opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

