State Street Corp Has $37.03 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.65% of Kornit Digital worth $37,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $164.22 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $170.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

