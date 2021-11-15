State Street Corp Has $38.35 Million Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Repay worth $38,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Repay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPAY opened at $20.13 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

