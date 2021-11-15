State Street Corp Has $39.27 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of Impinj worth $39,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 27.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 144,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $971,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $78.10 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.