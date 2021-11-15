StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

STEP opened at $53.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $2,069,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

