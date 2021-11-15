Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AZMCF opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
About Arizona Metals
