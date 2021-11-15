Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EENEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

