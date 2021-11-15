Stifel Nicolaus Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 15.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.