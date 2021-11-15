Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$6.28

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by Cormark to C$6.28 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SRX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.98.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$765.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,135.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.