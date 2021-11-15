Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SENR stock remained flat at $$0.22 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,339. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

