Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211. Straumann has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.