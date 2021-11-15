Substratum Trading Up 18.9% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.75 million and $3,948.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

