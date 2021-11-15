Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$2,108,322.68 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.
SLF stock opened at C$70.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
