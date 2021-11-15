Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$2,108,322.68 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

SLF stock opened at C$70.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

