Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 24,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 856,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

