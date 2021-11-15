Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 24,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 856,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.