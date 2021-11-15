Superior Gold (SGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.73 on Monday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67.

In related news, Director ZCR Corp. purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

