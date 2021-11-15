Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $404.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

