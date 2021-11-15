Suretly One Day Trading Volume Reaches $423.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

