SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZGNX. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

