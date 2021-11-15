SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

SWK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 2,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28.

SWKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SWK stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SWK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

