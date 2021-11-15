Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

