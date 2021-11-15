Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Up to $95.72

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.72, but opened at $99.80. Syneos Health shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 4,314 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.