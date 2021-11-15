T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Amundi bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $216.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.